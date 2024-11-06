U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run in formation before their motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before the graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8743994
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-JK941-1041
|Resolution:
|6145x4097
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.