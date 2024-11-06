Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard the USS Cole [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241102-N-AY869-1060 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 2, 2024) A U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) cleans a bulkhead during a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8743743
    VIRIN: 241102-N-AY869-1060
    Resolution: 5538x3692
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard the USS Cole [Image 20 of 20], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole
    Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole
    Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Routine Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole
    Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole
    Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole
    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard the USS Cole
    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard the USS Cole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    USS COLE
    DDG67
    CENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download