241102-N-AY869-1011 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 2, 2024) A U.S. Navy Quartermaster records information in the location log aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)
This work, Watch Standers Aboard the USS Cole [Image 20 of 20], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.