Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8743388
    VIRIN: 241107-D-FN350-2273
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    press briefing
    Pentagon
    D.C.
    Sabrina Singh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download