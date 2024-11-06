Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8743385 VIRIN: 241107-D-FN350-2159 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.52 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.