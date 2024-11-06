399th Army Band inactivates with farewell performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Clarinet player, Spc. Dean Kyle, holds the 399th Army Band’s guidon while Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney, 399th Army Band commander and bandmaster and said 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne, 399th Army Band vocalist and drum major, prepare to case, or cover the flag, signaling the inactivation of the unit Oct. 24 at Nutter Field House.