As part of the Army's commitment to taking care of people, Fort Buchanan and the Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the Retiree and Veteran's Appreciation Day event Nov.6 at the installation's Community Club.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8742900
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-cc868-1007
|Resolution:
|2651x1491
|Size:
|780.22 KB
|Location:
|PR
This work, Fort Buchanan celebrates Retiree/Veterans Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
