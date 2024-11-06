Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan celebrates Retiree/Veterans Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 7]

    Fort Buchanan celebrates Retiree/Veterans Appreciation Day

    PUERTO RICO

    11.06.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    As part of the Army's commitment to taking care of people, Fort Buchanan and the Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the Retiree and Veteran's Appreciation Day event Nov.6 at the installation's Community Club.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:50
