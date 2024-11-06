Chief Master Sgt. Selectees from Kirtland Air Force Base Pose with Chief Master Sergeants from Kirtland Air Force Base Nov. 5, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The selected Chief Master Sergeants were notified in a surprise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8742756
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-BX440-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Selectees from Kirtland Air Force Base Pose with Chief Master Sergeants from Kirtland Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.