Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8742749 VIRIN: 241105-F-BX440-1027 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.09 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief Master Sgt. Select James Shanks, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses with Chief Master Sergeant Jessie Thomas [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.