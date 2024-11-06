Chief Master Sgt. Select James Shanks, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses with Chief Master Sergeant Jessie Thomas, 58th Maintenence Squadron senior enlisted leader Nov. 7 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Chief Master Sgt. Select Shanks was notified of his promotion in a surprise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8742749
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-BX440-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Select James Shanks, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses with Chief Master Sergeant Jessie Thomas [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.