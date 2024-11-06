Fargo Navy Week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Niegel 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    240724-N-UI104-1106 FARGO, North Dakota (July 24, 2024) Sailors from across the fleet are in Fargo for Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of North Dakota and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)

