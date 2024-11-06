Fargo Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240722-N-UI104-1008 FARGO, North Dakota (July 22, 2024) Sailors from across the fleet are in Fargo for Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of North Dakota and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)