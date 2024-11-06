Senior Master Sgt. Casias Selected for Master Sergeant.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Select Martin Casias, 377th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, poses with Chief Master Sergeants from Kirtland Air Force Base Nov. 7 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Chief Master Sgt. Select Casias was notified of his promotion in a surprise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)