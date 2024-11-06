Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNPTC and NPTU Conduct Proficiency Dive [Image 13 of 13]

    NNPTC and NPTU Conduct Proficiency Dive

    GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr 

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command

    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) and Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston conduct proficiency SCUBA dives in Goose Creek, S.C.Oct. 25, 2024, in order to maintain their mission critical skills. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)

