NNPTC and NPTU Conduct Proficiency Dive

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) and Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston conduct proficiency SCUBA dives in Goose Creek, S.C.Oct. 25, 2024, in order to maintain their mission critical skills. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Rhodes Jr.)