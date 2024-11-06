Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Junior Grade James Cramer

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Lieutenant Junior Grade James Cramer serves in the Patient Centered Medical Home Port aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point providing care to service members assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and their families.

    He was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony Wednesday, October 30 for his service as a Staff Nurse at Naval Hospital Bremerton in Washington state. There, Cramer led a 16-person team delivering care while improving the hospital’s onboarding procedures.

