I am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Junior Grade James Cramer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Junior Grade James Cramer serves in the Patient Centered Medical Home Port aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point providing care to service members assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and their families.



He was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony Wednesday, October 30 for his service as a Staff Nurse at Naval Hospital Bremerton in Washington state. There, Cramer led a 16-person team delivering care while improving the hospital’s onboarding procedures.