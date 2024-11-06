Supporting Recovery with Local Ties: Will Rackcliff’s Role in Hurricane Milton Response

As the devastation from Hurricane Milton unfolds, logistics teams are essential to national recovery efforts. Among them is Will Rackcliff, a Logistics Management Specialist and Regional Logistics Planner for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Northwestern Division, currently deployed to Jacksonville, Florida. Despite being based in Portland, Oregon, this deployment is personal for Rackcliff, who hails from Central Florida, an area hard-hit by both Hurricane Helene and Milton.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8742324
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-A0222-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|606.2 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
