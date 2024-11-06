Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Recovery with Local Ties: Will Rackcliff’s Role in Hurricane Milton Response

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USACE Logistics Activity

    As the devastation from Hurricane Milton unfolds, logistics teams are essential to national recovery efforts. Among them is Will Rackcliff, a Logistics Management Specialist and Regional Logistics Planner for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Northwestern Division, currently deployed to Jacksonville, Florida. Despite being based in Portland, Oregon, this deployment is personal for Rackcliff, who hails from Central Florida, an area hard-hit by both Hurricane Helene and Milton.

    USACE

