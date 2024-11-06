Flu Rodeo for Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units pose for a photo while facilitating a “flu rodeo” to provide annual flu shots to Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The 7th Army Training Command is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)