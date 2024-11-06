Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flu Rodeo for Soldiers [Image 7 of 7]

    Flu Rodeo for Soldiers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units pose for a photo while facilitating a “flu rodeo” to provide annual flu shots to Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The 7th Army Training Command is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    This work, Flu Rodeo for Soldiers [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

