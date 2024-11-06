Flu Rodeo for Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC) receives their annual flu shots during a “flu rodeo” conducted by the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The 7th Army Training Command is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)