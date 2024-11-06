Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241105-N-NO999-2086 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mates wash the engine of an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:47
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

