Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters

241105-N-NO999-2044 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 5, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals to an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)