241104-N-NO999-5055 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 4, 2024) A U.S. Navy officer participates in a working party aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 07:29
|Photo ID:
|8742204
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-NO999-5055
|Resolution:
|3585x5378
|Size:
|828.72 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Murphy conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.