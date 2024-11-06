Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-NO999-5001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 4, 2024) U.S. Sailors heave a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). (Official U.S. Navy photo)