Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Kingman, the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment Commander, provides remarks during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)