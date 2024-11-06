Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Higgins (DDG 76) [Image 3 of 6]

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to deck department heave line in a fueling station aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

