    USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Higgins (DDG 76) [Image 1 of 6]

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Isham Spann, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, assigned to deck department establishes communications from a fueling station aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    7th Fleet
    USS Higgins
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Fueling-at-Sea
    USSGW

