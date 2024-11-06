Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Early Entry Command Post Convoy Operations - 1st TSC OCP [Image 2 of 2]

    Early Entry Command Post Convoy Operations - 1st TSC OCP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Leslye Cuevas 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post conducts convoy operations to exercise establishing an early entry command post in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
