The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post conducts convoy operations to exercise establishing an early entry command post in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 04:11
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-JS629-1027
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Early Entry Command Post Convoy Operations - 1st TSC OCP [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leslye Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.