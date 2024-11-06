Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:11 Photo ID: 8742036 VIRIN: 240918-A-JS629-1027 Resolution: 3741x5611 Size: 3.13 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Early Entry Command Post Convoy Operations - 1st TSC OCP [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leslye Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.