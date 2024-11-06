Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer conducts missile download

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), transport ordnance containers from the forward missile deck to the flight deck while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 02:54
    VIRIN: 241105-N-CM165-1164
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Boxer conducts missile download [Image 8 of 8], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

