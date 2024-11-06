Boxer conducts missile download

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), transport a missile container on the forward missile deck in preparation for a missile download while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)