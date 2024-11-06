Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts a Phalanx close-in Weapons System Test Fire [Image 10 of 10]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a Phalanx close-in weapons system live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

