Nimitz Conducts a Phalanx close-in Weapons System Test Fire

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a Phalanx close-in weapons system live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
