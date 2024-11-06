Nimitz Sailor Troubleshoots Aircraft Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Austin Kaplan, from Oahu, Hawaii, troubleshoots aircraft equipment in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)