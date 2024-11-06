Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Rest in the Hangar Bay of USS Nimitz

    Aircraft Rest in the Hangar Bay of USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 rests in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8741911
    VIRIN: 241106-N-NX999-1026
    Resolution: 3478x2319
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Aircraft Rest in the Hangar Bay of USS Nimitz, by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

