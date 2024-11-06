Aircraft Rest in the Hangar Bay of USS Nimitz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 rests in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)