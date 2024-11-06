Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tigar Oneil, from Aurora, Colorado, inspects a crack in an x-beam prior to welding aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8741910
    VIRIN: 241106-N-NX635-1155
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Tests Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Sailors Practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
    Nimitz Sailors Practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
    Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding
    Aircraft Rest in the Hangar Bay of USS Nimitz
    Nimitz Sailor Troubleshoots Aircraft Equipment
    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Forklift
    Nimitz Conducts a Phalanx close-in Weapons System Test Fire
    Nimitz Conducts a Phalanx close-in Weapons System Test Fire
    Nimitz Conducts a Phalanx close-in Weapons System Test Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download