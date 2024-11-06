Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tigar Oneil, from Aurora, Colorado, inspects a crack in an x-beam prior to welding aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)