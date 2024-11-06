Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tigar Oneil, from Aurora, Colorado, inspects a crack in an x-beam prior to welding aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 01:35
|Photo ID:
|8741910
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-NX635-1155
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Preps X-Beam for Welding [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.