Nimitz Sailors Practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Elias Diaz-Irancaid, below, from Agoura Hills, California, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Haakon Kjellesvik, from Bend, Oregon, practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)