Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Leslie Cruz, from San Bernadino, California, tests fuel samples aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 01:35
|Photo ID:
|8741907
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-NX635-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Tests Fuel Sample [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.