U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Glassboro

241106-N-PG545-1347, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, from Dundalk, Maryland, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Rowan University. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
