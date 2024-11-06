Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Glassboro [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Glassboro

    GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241106-N-PG545-1226, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Musician 1st Class Benjamin Turner, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Rowan University. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    jazz
    navy band
    music
    concert

