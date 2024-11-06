U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Glassboro

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241106-N-PG545-1400, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Rowan University during their national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)