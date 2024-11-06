Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational outreach at Rowan University [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational outreach at Rowan University

    GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241106-N-PG545-1087, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Audio engineering students at Rowan University shadow Musician 1st Class David Angell during U.S. Navy Band Commodores sound check at Rowan University. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

