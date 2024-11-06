U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational outreach at Rowan University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241106-N-PG545-1087, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Audio engineering students at Rowan University shadow Musician 1st Class David Angell during U.S. Navy Band Commodores sound check at Rowan University. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)