Members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform alongside Rowan University students

241106-N-PG545-1048, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Musicians 1st Class Ryan Hanseler and Justin Mendez play alongside jazz students at Rowan University. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)