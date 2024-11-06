U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational outreach at Rowan University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241106-N-PG545-1027, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler presents a clinic at Rowan University in New Jersey. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)