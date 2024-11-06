241106-N-PG545-1027, Glassboro, N.J. (November 6, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler presents a clinic at Rowan University in New Jersey. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8741835
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-PQ545-1027
|Resolution:
|7673x5115
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational outreach at Rowan University [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.