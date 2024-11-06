USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Cycle-to-End-the-Cycle challenge

Sailors participate in a Cycle-to-End-the-Cycle challenge in support of domestic violence awareness in the seaside gym onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8741775
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-BE723-1036
|Resolution:
|4885x3257
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
