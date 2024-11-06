Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Cycle-to-End-the-Cycle challenge [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Cycle-to-End-the-Cycle challenge

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Command Master Chief Tychicious Turner, command master chief of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participates in a Cycle-to-End-the-Cycle challenge in support of domestic violence awareness in the seaside gym, while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

