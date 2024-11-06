This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, surgeon general, answers a U.S. Navy corpsman’s question during a visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Via toured Naval Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay and discussed important matters regarding naval health and medicine with corpsmen stationed at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer)