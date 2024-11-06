Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen; [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, surgeon general, answers a U.S. Navy corpsman’s question during a visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Via toured Naval Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay and discussed important matters regarding naval health and medicine with corpsmen stationed at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8741523
    VIRIN: 241105-M-LM126-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen; [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;
    This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Surgeon General
    NAVY
    This Is Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download