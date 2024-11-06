This Is Navy Medicine: General Surgeon meets all MCBH Corpsmen;

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy corpsman with Naval Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay asks U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Patrick Paul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, a question, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Darin K. Via, 40th surgeon general of the United States Navy, toured Naval Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay and discussed important matters regarding naval health and medicine with corpsmen stationed at MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer)