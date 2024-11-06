National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Traditional Native American garbs and jewelry on display during the commemorative National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 1, 2024. The signing signified the beginning of National Native American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to honor the culture, history and contributions of Native Americans throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)