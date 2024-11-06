Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, signs the commemorative National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation during the National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 1, 2024. The signing signified the beginning of National Native American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to honor the culture, history and contributions of Native Americans throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)