    National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base [Image 3 of 8]

    National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base

    F.E. WARREN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks to U.S. service members during the commemorative National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 1, 2024. The signing signified the beginning of National Native American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to honor the culture, history and contributions of Native Americans throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8741257
    VIRIN: 241101-F-FL718-2032
    Resolution: 4089x2721
    Size: 689.06 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN, WYOMING, US
    This work, National American Indian Heritage Month Proclamation Signing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National American Indian Heritage Month

