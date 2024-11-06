Top Guard enlisted leader clap out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a traditional clap out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov., 8, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    National Guard Bureau
    Clap Out
    Steven Nordhaus
    SEA Whitehead
    Pentagon Clap Out

